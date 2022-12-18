5,201 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 105,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 89,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ARKK stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $99.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.