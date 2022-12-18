5,475 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.