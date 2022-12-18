7,134 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 200.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,658.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $55.04 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $275,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,752 shares of company stock worth $1,474,982. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

