7,595 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BIP opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

