9,177 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

