9,526 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter.
Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X US Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.