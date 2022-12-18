9,526 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

