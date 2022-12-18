Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.