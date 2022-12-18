AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,507 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $6,896,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 52.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

