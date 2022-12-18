AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 29,583 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 17,608.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 585,588 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 298,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period.

NYSE NXP opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

