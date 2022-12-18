AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.83 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

