AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $111.50 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

