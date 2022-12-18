AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

