AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 404.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

