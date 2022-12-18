AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $445.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.98 and a 200-day moving average of $411.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

