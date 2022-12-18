AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $255,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

