AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

