AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,898,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,898,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

