AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $391,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.