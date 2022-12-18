AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $204.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

