AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.