AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $210.51 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

