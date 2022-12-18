AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 841.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65.

