AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 547.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 605,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 512,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,581,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $517,000.

MXI stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

