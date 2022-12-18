AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,735.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,531,000 after buying an additional 84,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.