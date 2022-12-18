AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 136 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

