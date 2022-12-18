AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 161 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

