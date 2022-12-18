AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 230 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22.

