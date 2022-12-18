AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

