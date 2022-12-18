AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

