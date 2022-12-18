AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

