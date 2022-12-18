AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 470.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $303.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

