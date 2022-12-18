AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

