AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS ICVT opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

