AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,323 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $655,000.

HNDL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

