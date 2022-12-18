AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IFRA opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

