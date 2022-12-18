AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 218 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $810.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

