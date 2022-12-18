AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $279.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

