AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

