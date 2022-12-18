Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $51,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

NYSE:ALB opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.48. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

