Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,930 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after purchasing an additional 827,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after buying an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

