Alicia Allen Sells 31,985 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.6 %

DT opened at $38.70 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.