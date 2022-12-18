Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

