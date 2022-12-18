Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
