Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

