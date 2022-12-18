Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

