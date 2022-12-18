Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.