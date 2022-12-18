American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $814,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.83 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.