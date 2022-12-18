Amundi Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amundi boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Entergy were worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

