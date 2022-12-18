Amundi Buys 16,985 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

