Amundi Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470,837 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

